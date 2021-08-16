Mary Bedford of Love Island poses for a photo before surgery as a model describes cosmetic procedures.

Mary Bedford, who was on Love Island, has spoken up about her surgery experience and the operations she has done.

After meeting in Casa Amor, the 22-year-old was initially paired up with Toby.

He dumped Mary and returned to Chloe when he returned to the villa.

After a fight in the park, a dog walker whips the pug owner in the face with the lead.

Mary, on the other hand, appears to have found love with the new bombshell Aaron Simpson.

Mary told up about her life on her YouTube channel before appearing on Love Island.

According to LeedsLive, Mary addressed questions from her social media followers while putting her make-up in a ‘get ready with me’ video from June this year, before entering the villa.

Mary revealed her reasons for obtaining the surgery and how it has influenced her life when a fan questioned which surgeon did her breast augmentation.

“This is actually something that I have never spoken about on Instagram, I just didn’t feel comfortable chatting about it, it was something that was really…,” she explained. It was a personal issue for me.

“I had it done a year ago now, obviously I’m very young, and I’m not advocating getting it done young, but for me, modeling and seeing myself every day at the time, I was so underweight and I had no boobs, and I knew I wouldn’t grow them naturally, and it was just a major insecurity of mine.”

Mary went on to explain that she knew a fellow model who had the “most perfect boobs ever” so asked which surgeon they had used and was pointed in the direction of Dr Mehboob Ali, a cosmetic surgery consultant at West Midlands Hospital near Birmingham.

“I didn’t want large boobs, and if you saw me, you wouldn’t know I’ve ever had a boob job because they are so, so natural,” Mary explained. “I just wanted something, and when I was modeling, you could see my ribs through my chest, and it was just a massive, massive insecurity of mine.”

She claimed she “never talked about it.” “The summary has come to an end.”