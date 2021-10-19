Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’ Soundtrack will include a BTS song.

BTS will be featured in the forthcoming Marvel film The Eternals, which will be released in theaters on November 5.

Walt Disney Company Korea revealed Tuesday that BTS’ “Friends” will be among the tracks on the soundtrack, which also includes a slew of other well-known musicians, according to South Korea’s Korea JoongAng Daily and other Korean media.

The song is from BTS’ fourth studio album Map of the Soul: 7, which was released in February 2020 and was produced by BTS member Jimin.

According to Walt Disney Company Korea, the song, which is said to be about Jimin’s friendship with fellow BTS member V, will be “included in a certain scene” in The Eternals.

According to Huffington Post Korea and other Korean media, the soundtrack will include songs from diverse genres, including country, pop, rock, and classical music, according to the company’s recent announcement.

Soundtrack Artists from Marvel’s The Eternals

According to Walt Disney Korea, some of the musicians who will be featured in the upcoming soundtrack are listed below.

BTS

Carl Perkins is a well-known musician.

Davis, Skeeter

Merle Haggard is a country music legend.

Pink Floyd is a rock band from the United Kingdom

Lizzo

In the Marvel Universe, there are a number of Korean characters.

Gilgamesh is played by South Korean actor Ma Dong-seok (also known as Don Lee) in The Eternals.

The actor, who is most known for his role in Train to Busan, a zombie action thriller that opened at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, was included among Entertainment Weekly’s digital cover posters in August, which highlighted the film’s main characters.

The Korean actor told Entertainment Weekly that Gilgamesh is “very powerful and the strongest warrior of Eternal,” adding that the “stable, trustworthy character” is protective of his family and assists his team in combat. “At the same time, he’s a witty individual with a good sense of humour.” Ma, who has a strong bond with the film’s Thena character, claimed he loves to fight with his fists, killing foes with a single punch.

“Gilgamesh’s action is based on boxing, so I could add real boxing movements,” he noted, adding that the latest part suited him “absolutely,” having been a lengthy boxer since he was a child for over 30 years.

Following Ma’s appearance in Gilgamesh, another Korean actor is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Park Seo-jun is most recognized for his role in the Academy Award-winning film Parasite. This is a condensed version of the information.