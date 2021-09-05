Marvel’s “Shang-Chi” Has a Record-Breaking Opening Weekend for a Labor Day Film.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” a Marvel feature, has the second-highest opening of any film produced during the coronavirus pandemic.

The picture grossed $71.4 million in the United States. On a global scale, though, “Shang-Chi” has raked in $56.2 million.

“There’s no doubt that Marvel’s tremendous brand equity benefited ‘Shang- Chi’s’ prospects,” Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at Comscore, said.

“[And] a flawlessly executed theatrical-first strategy piqued fans’ attention and excitement.”

“Shang-Chi” is the first Marvel film to be released solely in theaters in the midst of the pandemic, despite the fact that it has not been approved for release in China. “Black Widow” was originally released in theaters and on Disney+ premier access.

Several studies have chosen to show films in cinemas and on streaming sites prior to the release of the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the pandemic.

Following its theatrical premiere, “Shang-Chi” has set a new record for the highest opening weekend of any film ever.

“Breaking Labor Day box office records with an origin tale familiar to many fans, Shang-Chi sends a clear message: people want to see movies again,” stated Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax.

“It’s evident that excellent filmmaking combined with an exclusive theatrical release equals box office success, and this revolutionary film has successfully inaugurated an exciting new cinematic adventure for Marvel as well as a strong fall blockbuster slate for the industry.”

Over the course of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, “Shang-Chi” is estimated to gross a total of $127.6 million worldwide.