Marty Wilde, a rock musician, is urging people to get a booster immunization.

Marty Wilde, a rock singer, had a booster immunization and said, “I feel amazing, I feel wonderful.”

The singer, who had a string of hits in the 1950s and 1960s with songs including Teenager In Love, received the injection on Thursday in Stevenage.

The 82-year-old expressed gratitude to the medical team and encouraged others to accept the booster if it is offered.

“I believe in life that you have to give things your best shot,” Wilde remarked after his appointment. Because I just received my booster injection to assist me combat Covid, this is the finest shot I’ve ever had.

“I recommend that everyone who is capable of doing so do so. I’m in terrific shape, and I’ve only recently had it done.

“The personnel is outstanding. Let us work together to make this country strong and wonderful, and we can do so by staying in shape.”

In December 2020, London-born Wilde, whose actual name is Reginald Smith, was one of the first celebrities to receive the injection.

Kim, the daughter of a singer and guitarist, rose to stardom in 1981 with the song Kids In America.

“Diamonds may be everlasting, but the vaccine is a life saver,” Dame Joan Collins joked after receiving a coronavirus booster inoculation.

Booster vaccinations are being offered as part of a nationwide vaccine campaign, with 1.5 million people being contacted and invited to utilize the National Booking Service.