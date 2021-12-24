Martine McCutcheon’s climb to stardom and what she’s up to now, as seen in Love Actually.

Martine McCutcheon rose to prominence after appearing on EastEnders in 1994.

Martine starred as Tiffany Mitchell, a barmaid on the popular soap for four years until she was killed off in a special episode aired on New Year’s Eve.

Martine had small success as part of the pop group Milan in the early 1990s before becoming a soap star. She portrayed Mandy in Bluebirds in 1989 and had minor success as part of the pop group Milan in the early 1990s.

She also appeared in an American television commercial for the drink Kool-Aid when she was just 12 years old.

The 45-year-old is most recognized for her performance in Hugh Grant’s Love Actually as Natalie, Hugh Grant’s love interest.

Here’s a look back at some of her most memorable moments in her career, as well as what she’s doing now and her family life.

Martine McCutcheon has four albums to her credit, beginning with You Me & Us in 1999.

‘Perfect Moment,’ her debut single, was a UK number one smash in 1999, and she also had top ten singles with ‘I’ve Got You,’ ‘Talking In Your Sleep,’ ‘I’m Over You,’ and ‘On the Radio.’

Martine’s most well-known appearances have been in Love Actually and EastEnders, but she has also appeared in Spooks, Kiss Kiss (Bang Bang), and Echo Beach, among other shows and films.

She’s also appeared on This Morning, Loose Women, and The Masked Singer recently.

Martine presently appears on Celebrity Gogglebox and Loose Women on a regular basis.

After three years of courtship, Martine married musician Jack McManus in September 2012.

Rafferty Jack McManus, their six-year-old kid, is theirs.

Martine has been quite upfront about her health issues, revealing that she has ME, fibromyalgia, and Lyme disease.

In a recent interview with Hello! magazine, the actress and singer stated that she is “dealing well.”

“I’m coping extremely well,” she said. “Like many other individuals, my sickness is invisible, and it can make you feel unsupported or misunderstood.”

“However, I now regard it as a friend rather than a foe.”