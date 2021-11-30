Martine McCutcheon of Love Actually flaunts her weight loss in a stunning holiday photo.

Martine McCutcheon astonished her admirers when she revealed her new look.

The former EastEnders star has previously spoken openly about her weight loss struggle, revealing that she shed a stone with The Cambridge Diet.

After struggling to lose baby weight after the birth of her son, the 45-year-old told Hello! how she followed the low-calorie smoothies, soups, and snack bars diet.

Martine has wowed fans with her new look as she shared it with her 456k Instagram followers.

The actress from Love Actually tweeted two photos of herself wearing a grey and blue striped pullover as she prepared for the holiday party season.

Martine’s gorgeous style was praised by many fans in the comments section.

“You look wonderful, and that clothing is stunning,” Donna commented.

“You look the best you’ve ever looked,” another fan said.

Message from a user: “You, darling, ARE Christmas. Actually, it’s Love.” “You look wonderful,” Elaine commented. “Loving that outfit!!…just watching Love Actually!” said Lynn. Carrie stated, ” “Both the lady and the purse are stunning. Today I watched love, and you are incredible.”