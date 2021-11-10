Martin Roberts reveals the awful diagnosis that led to his debut on The Real Full Monty.

Martin Roberts has revealed the devastating reason behind his debut on The Full Monty.

The presenter of Homes Under the Hammer is slated to feature on this year’s ITV show to raise money for cancer research.

The 58-year-old from Warrington has announced that he will participate on the show in honor of his best buddy, who passed away from colon cancer.

“I’m doing The Real Full Monty in remembrance of my 35-year closest friend, David Hughes,” he added. He was my age when he was diagnosed with colon cancer six years ago.” Instagram “Two years later, at the age of 54, he died, leaving a wife and two teenage kids,” he continued. It was devastating to all of us.

“If my participation in The Real Full Monty inspires even one person to seek treatment sooner than they would have otherwise, avoiding the anguish and suffering that David and his family have through, then this will be the most important project I’ve ever worked on!!”

Celebrities such as Blue singer Duncan James, model Christine McGuiness, and Olympian Colin Jackson will join the host in baring it all for charity.

Martin’s co-stars filled the comments section with appreciation for his bravery in participating in this Christmas special.

“You’re doing fantastic,” Christine McGuiness said.

“Amazing cause, Martin,” Lucy Alexander said. “Just do it.” “You’re going to smash it brother,” Duncan James said. Martin’s cause was also lauded by fans in the comments section.

“Martin, that’s fantastic!” one user exclaimed. While you’re doing this amazing thing, your friend will be keeping an eye on you! “Way to go.” “Well done, Martin,” Marilyn said. “I’m sure it’ll be scary, but it’s for such a great cause.” “Fantastic sweetheart,” Carol wrote. Looking down at you, I’m sure he’ll have a great laugh:) God bless his family.” “Wow, how brave you are,” Terry said. Congratulations on your dedication to a worthy cause.”