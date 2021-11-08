Martin Roberts of the BBC reveals a major bombshell while clutching his undergarments.

After weeks of teasing fans, Martin Roberts of Homes Under the Hammer has finally announced some huge news.

The Warrington-born TV personality recently alarmed viewers when he revealed that he had been ” beaten and bruised ” following a long day of filming.

In a series of Instagram photos, the 58-year-old teased his mysterious project, which he has finally disclosed.

In a message to his supporters, he said: “Well, it’s finally time, and I apologize for the month of teasing, but I can officially reveal that I’ll be performing in the Real Full Monty.

“Yep. I’m getting ready to go to the hospital for cancer treatment.

“It’s all for a good cause, okay? It’s to raise awareness about illnesses that affect men, such as prostate cancer, bowel cancer, and testicular cancer, as well as cancers that affect women, such as breast cancer and cervical cancer.

“This is arguably the most important program I’ve ever done if we can convince more folks to go to the doctor early at the first hint of illness.”

Martin wrote on Instagram that he was performing in honor of his best buddy, Dave, who died of intestinal cancer 4.5 years ago.

He went on to say: “In just over a week, I’ll be in Blackpool, where I’ll be stripping down in front of 3,000 people. And because I’m not especially confident in my own skin, this is a huge undertaking for me, but we’ve enlisted the help of an incredible set of people.

“Wish me luck… it’ll all be worth it if it gets you to the doctor at the first sign of any problems.”

He then inquired further “Is that true? Is it true? “Before the clip ended, she was seen grasping a pair of leopard print panties.

This Christmas, The Real Full Monty returns with a fresh cast of courageous celebrities ready to take the renowned Full Monty strip to new heights.

The jittery new recruits will put their bodies on the line to raise cancer awareness and bring old-school glamor and glamour to the all-new supersized strip.

Model Christine McGuinness, professional dancers, and husband and couple James and Ola are among the 2021 class members who will go to the dance floor this year. “The summary has come to an end.”