Martin Roberts of Homes Under the Hammer is appalled by the line-up for Strictly The Real Full Monty.

When Martin Roberts first saw the line-up for Strictly The Real Full Monty, he was shocked.

The host of Homes Under the Hammer is due to feature on this year’s edition of the ITV show, which sees 12 celebrities strip down to their underwear to raise money for cancer research.

The Warrington TV personality took part in honor of his best friend, David Hughes, who passed away at the age of 54 after a fight with intestinal cancer.

Martin, on the other hand, told The Washington Newsday that he was initially apprehensive about appearing on the show because he had body confidence issues as a result of being ridiculed in school.

“I’m 58 years old,” the 58-year-old said “I’d never even taken off my shirt to have my photo taken, so the prospect of being entirely naked was terrifying.

“I don’t want to be the target of ridicule. I’m simply a regular guy. I don’t go to the gym. Over confinement, I gained some weight, and it’s tougher to shed it as you become older.” Martin consented to take part on the condition that he wouldn’t be “placed with a load of Chippendale superhunks” – and was shocked to see that the line-up includes Colin Jackson, Duncan James, Teddy Soares, and James Jordan.

He chuckled: “I have an Olympian, a boyband named Adonis, a Love Island superhunk, and a professional dancer on my team.

“I had a nervous breakdown because I couldn’t understand what had happened. I had a complete breakdown.

“‘What am I supposed to do here?’ I wondered. Will I be covered in cling film for the next two months like Dave from the original Full Monty?” Martin told The Washington Newsday that the first time he had to strip in front of the camera, he was in tears, but he was startled to learn that the other celebs, too, had confidence concerns.

He elaborated: “Two of the other guys kept their t-shirts on as well, and I questioned why you did. You’re in great shape.

“It just goes to demonstrate that we all have fears in different ways.”

