Martin Roberts breaks down in tears as he overcomes childhood trauma to donate his body.

Martin Roberts has admitted that the first time he had to strip for The Real Full Monty, he was in tears.

The host of Homes Under the Hammer is slated to feature on the roster for this year’s ITV event, in which 12 celebrities strip down to their underwear to raise money for cancer research.

The Warrington TV personality took part in honor of his best friend, David Hughes, who passed away at the age of 54 after a fight with intestinal cancer.

David ignored signals that he was ill, according to Martin, and died two years after his original diagnosis.

He stated, ” “His wife believes that if he had gone to the doctor sooner and been diagnosed earlier, he would have had a better chance of surviving.

“I watched his family’s anguish, and I felt my own anguish at losing someone so dear to me.”

Martin calls the show “the most important” he’s ever appeared on, and advises anyone experiencing symptoms to get medical attention as soon as possible.

“What price can you put on it in terms of a TV show if one person is watching and they think to go to the doctor because something isn’t quite right?” the 58-year-old added.

However, because he has always struggled with tremendous body confidence issues, the concept of stripping off in front of a gathering of people was originally “frightening” to him.

He stated, ” “I was tormented a lot in school because I was overweight, and I was overweight when I was younger.

He went on to say: “Even if I shed a lot of weight later in life, I don’t believe you ever get over the feeling of being mocked and laughed at.

“I’d never even taken off my shirt to get my picture taken, so the prospect of being entirely naked was terrifying.”

Martin claims that the bullying began in high school and peaked on the last day of the semester.

“Word got around that the major, terrible bullies were going to tie me up to a subterranean tennis court and,” he explained.”