Martin O’Neill Dines at Glasgow’s La Lanterna After Europa League Draw

Celtic manager Martin O’Neill enjoyed a post-match meal at one of Glasgow’s most renowned Italian spots following his side’s 2-2 draw against Bologna in the Europa League. The Hoops boss visited La Lanterna, located on the city’s Great Western Road, on Friday evening, just hours after Celtic’s European encounter in Italy.

O’Neill’s choice of venue reflects his fondness for Italian cuisine, and the timing of the visit was significant as it followed a hard-fought draw that kept Celtic’s hopes of advancing in the competition alive. The visit to the popular West End restaurant, a favorite of locals and tourists alike, was shared on social media by the venue itself, where staff described the experience as “an honour.”

La Lanterna Celebrates Special Guest

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, La Lanterna praised the Celtic manager, expressing their gratitude for his visit. The restaurant wrote, “We had the pleasure of hosting the incredible Martin O’Neill for dinner. After an exciting 2-2 draw Celtic had against Bologna in the Europa League, it was an honour to share our table with the Celtic manager. Thank you, Martin, for choosing us to celebrate!”

The post quickly garnered attention, with fans commenting on the picture of O’Neill and sharing their admiration for the Celtic boss. One supporter remarked, “Two brilliant professionals side by side,” while others complimented the restaurant’s hospitality and O’Neill’s appearance.

O’Neill’s Celtic team will face a crucial test on Sunday, when they travel to Tynecastle to take on league leaders Hearts. This match is particularly significant given Celtic’s struggles against the Jambos earlier in the season, having been beaten 3-1 in Edinburgh and 2-1 at Celtic Park in previous encounters. The upcoming clash represents a vital opportunity for the Hoops to bounce back in the Scottish Premiership race.