Martin Offiah, a Widnes rugby great and Strictly Come Dancing star, has launched the next part of the electric car scheme.

Martin Offiah MBE, the legendary rugby player, returned to Widnes today to assist launch the next phase of Halton Council’s electric car charging project.

On Routledge Street, the retired Great Britain and England international and member of the Widnes Hall of Fame joined Halton Council leader Mike Wharton and head of environment Cllr Stef Nelson to observe residential on-street charging points in action.

The Office of Zero Emission Vehicles gave the borough a £74,250 subsidy last year to establish 29 charging outlets across five areas. Connected Kerb, an electric vehicle (EV) charging company, is now working with the council to assess where chargers are most required.

READ MORE: Halton Council’s first climate change leader says the city needs more authority and funds.

Mr. Offiah, 54, is a Connected Kerb brand ambassador who says his interest in electric vehicles began when he went for a drive with a friend.

“I’d been driving a gas-guzzling Range Rover,” he told the LDRS. Andy Gomarsall (England RU World Cup Champion) gave me a ride in an i3 at the 2016 Cheltenham Festival. It piqued my curiosity, and I became a believer in electric vehicles.”

He rose to stardom as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing after retiring from rugby.

“I wouldn’t have imagined 30 years ago when I was scoring tries for Widnes that I’d be back talking about electric vehicles — it’s surreal,” he continued.

Five locations in the town now have charging stations: Halton Road, Wellington Street, Albert Road North, Appleton Village, and Routledge Street. The areas for phase two have yet to be decided, according to the council.

“We erected the charge points to encourage area residents to consider switching to electric cars and assist improve air quality,” said Cllr Nelson.

“They’re on streets where off-street parking is scarce, so people without driveways may charge their cars in the same manner that people with driveways can.”

Residents in Halton who live near the existing five charging stations can also apply to be an EV Ambassador as part of an EV pilot. The summary comes to a close.