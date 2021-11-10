Martin Lewis’ warning to the tens of millions of individuals who are about to lose hundreds of pounds.

According to MoneySavingExpert, the UK Government has issued energy users a “damaging message” to switch their energy tariff at a time when doing so might cost them hundreds of pounds (MSE).

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) sent letters to people who might be eligible for Winter Fuel Payments, with language on the outside of the envelopes encouraging them to switch energy tariffs to save “an extra £290,” according to the website.

“What would you do with an extra £290?” the message said.

Switching to the cheapest tariff on the market at the time resulted in an average savings of this amount in 2020.

However, with the present energy market crisis and rising prices, bargains have evaporated. The energy price cap protects customers who are on default terms.

The envelopes were constructed before the energy price hikes, and replacing them would have been “impractical, costly, and inefficient,” according to the Department of Work and Pensions.

MoneySavingExpert.com founder Martin Lewis said: “We are in the midst of a severe energy bill crisis. The logic of bill management has been turned upside down.

“There has never been a time when message and action clarity has been more critical.

“That is why sending an erroneous message to millions of individuals, especially many of the country’s most vulnerable citizens, is a danger too great to take.

“For most people, the best course of action right now is to do nothing and not switch. Because if you don’t do anything, you’ll be on, or will be automatically changed to, your provider’s default standard variable tariff, which is price capped. There is no genuinely cheaper choice because of the price cap, which pushes energy companies to sell energy below their cost price.

“Due to the evident financial blow, many large energy companies are attempting to encourage individuals to switch from those tariffs to fixed packages with premiums typically exceeding 30%. They’re doing it with all the marketing tricks in the book, and they’re capitalizing on the fact that it’s always been the best option.

“This appears to be the reason for this back-of-the-envelope letter.”

