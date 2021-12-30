Martin Lewis walks you through the ‘1p challenge’ step-by-step so you can save £667 in time for Christmas next year.

Martin Lewis explains how to take part in the ‘1p challenge,’ which could save you £667 in time for Christmas next year.

The challenge, which begins in January and lasts for a whole year, requires you to save some copper every day.

As the year progresses, this converts to pounds, and by December 31, you’ll have £667.95 to get you into the New Year.

There are nine simple methods to save money in January and throughout the rest of 2022.

“There’s a vast savings community out there who do this, it’s called the 1p Challenge,” Martin Lewis stated on an edition of the ITV Martin Lewis Money Show.

“Basically, you save a penny on January 1st in a jar or piggy bank, 2p on January 2nd, 3p on January 3rd, and so on throughout the year – by the end of December, you’ve saved £3.65, giving you £667.95 in total.”

The mechanics of the penny challenge

Daily savings plan for a year

You should have saved £667.95 to start the New Year if you followed the plan for the entire year.