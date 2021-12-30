Martin Lewis walks you through the ‘1p challenge’ step-by-step so you can save £667 in time for Christmas next year.
Martin Lewis explains how to take part in the ‘1p challenge,’ which could save you £667 in time for Christmas next year.
The challenge, which begins in January and lasts for a whole year, requires you to save some copper every day.
As the year progresses, this converts to pounds, and by December 31, you’ll have £667.95 to get you into the New Year.
There are nine simple methods to save money in January and throughout the rest of 2022.
“There’s a vast savings community out there who do this, it’s called the 1p Challenge,” Martin Lewis stated on an edition of the ITV Martin Lewis Money Show.
“Basically, you save a penny on January 1st in a jar or piggy bank, 2p on January 2nd, 3p on January 3rd, and so on throughout the year – by the end of December, you’ve saved £3.65, giving you £667.95 in total.”
The mechanics of the penny challenge
According to MyLondon, starting January 1, save what you saved the day before plus a penny extra.
So you start saving 1p a day, then 2p, 3p, and so on, until you reach £3.65 by the end of December 2022.
If you begin on January 1, 2022, you will have saved a total of £667.95 by December 31, 2022.
Daily savings plan for a year
Day 1: Invest £0.01; Day 2: Invest £0.02
Day 3: Invest £0.03
Day 4: Invest £0.04
Day 5: Invest £0.05
Day 6: Invest £0.06
Day 7: Invest £0.07
Day 8: Invest £0.08
Day 9: Invest £0.09
Day 10: Make a £0.10 investment. Day 11: Make a £0.11 investment.
Day 100: Make a £1.00 deposit.
Day 101: Make a £1.01 investment. Day 102: Make a £1.02 investment.
Day 200: Make a deposit of £2.00.
Day 201: Make a £2.01 investment.
Day 202: Make a £2.02 investment.
Day 300: Make a deposit of £3.00.
Day 301: Make a deposit of £3.01; Day 302: Make a deposit of £3.02.
Drop in £3.56 on the 365th day, and it’s time to cash in your jar.
You should have saved £667.95 to start the New Year if you followed the plan for the entire year.