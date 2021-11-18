Martin Lewis’ urgent warning to Universal Credit claimants.

Martin Lewis has an important message for Universal Credit claimants.

Martin, speaking on tonight’s ITV Money Saving Show, urged applicants to move quickly.

Nigel, a viewer, questioned the MoneySavingExpert creator, “Do you have to remain on Universal Credit for the period of four years for the Help to Save?”

A savings account is what the Help to Save scheme is.

It allows those who are entitled to Working Tax Credit or Universal Credit to get a 50p incentive for every £1 they save over the course of four years.

Because Help to Save is backed by the government, all of your savings are safe.

At the end of the second and fourth years, you will receive bonuses. They’re calculated based on how much money you’ve put aside.

Martin urged anyone on Universal Credit to get a Help to Save account, even if they plan to leave it.

“So, as you may recall, Help to Save at Gov.uk is a special savings program available only to those on low incomes,” he explained.

“Now, you can deposit up to £50 every month, and after two years, you’ll receive a 50% bonus based on the maximum amount you put in.”

“For example, if you had £600, you would get paid £300 even if you took it out.”

“Now the eligibility is based on when you start, so if you’re on Universal Credit at the start, you can get it; even if you acquire a greater salary later and stop, you can keep it.”

“So, if you were on Universal Credit as a result of the pandemic and are expecting to get off, go ahead and open one now while you can.”

“In the savings market, you won’t find anything comparable.”