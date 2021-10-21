Martin Lewis sends an urgent message to all UK homeowners.

Martin Lewis has offered a critical warning to everybody who owns a home.

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates before the end of the year, which will have a significant impact on mortgage rates.

However, mortgage rates are now at an all-time low, even ahead of the predicted jump.

Since June, the number of trades with rates below 1% has increased by 400%, which Martin termed as a “staggeringly low rate.”

Those with a mortgage that isn’t tied into a fixed rate with their lender, though, will see a’steep’ increase, according to Martin.

“There will be those who think, ‘If only I’d sorted my mortgage in October,'” Martin added.

“Everyone with a mortgage should check now to see if their contract is improvable so they don’t miss out if rates rise.”

Martin offered a three-step method on his ITV show to determine if you could save money.

His first step was to obtain information on your mortgage, such as the rate, kind, expiration date, term, and penalty for switching.

Then look at the loan-to-value ratio, which is the percentage of the mortgage to the property value.

According to Martin, rates drop from 90% to 80% to 80% to 80% to 65% to 60%.

The founder of MoneySavingExpert advised approaching your lender to locate the cheapest product transfer.

This is due to the fact that existing lenders can skip the affordability checks and charge lesser fees.

Martin’s final piece of advice was to use mortgage comparison sites to find the best price on the market.

However, it’s crucial to keep in mind that lower rates can mean greater fees, so Martin suggests comparing your existing agreement to the suggested one using a mortgage calculator.

Martin Lewis’ ITV money show can be viewed here.