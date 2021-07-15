Martin Lewis offers tips on what to do if you receive a text message from a “well-known” scammer.

Martin Lewis returns to This Morning to answer questions from viewers seeking financial guidance.

After a viewer complained that her bank had refused to refund her when she was swindled, the topic of scams was brought up in the segment’s final call.

Eamonn Holmes, the show’s host, said he received a suspicious-looking message today from a number claiming to be from the Royal Mail.

“I got a text this morning from the Royal Mail,” he stated. It states that “due to an unpaid £1.99 shipping fee, your package will be kept and not delivered.”

Martin Lewis offered guidance on what to do if you are the victim of this “well-known” con.

“It’s not only Royal Mail,” he explained. DPD and other delivery companies are involved.

“When they contact you about that charge, you’re going to give them your bank information, and that’s the beginning of a scam.

“Do not tap such texts if you are requested to pay until you are certain you have ordered a parcel and it is coming from that firm. Delete it immediately.”

The Money Saving Expert also cautioned viewers that the traditional way of preventing companies from sending you repeated communications can backfire when it comes to scammers.

“If you receive a message from a genuine company and want them to stop bothering you, you can send STOP, and that is the appropriate thing to do,” he said.

“However, if you receive a message from an illegitimate firm, texting back STOP informs them that you are a real phone number, and they are now aware that there is a human on the other end of the line, so just delete it.”