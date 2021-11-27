Martin Lewis offers critical energy advise to the 1.7 million households affected by the collapse of Bulb.

Anyone affected by Bulb’s demise should contact Martin Lewis immediately.

The UK’s seventh largest energy company, which entered special administration this week, was the latest to be struck by the crisis.

Bulb provides energy to about 1.7 million households, and the government has put aside £1.7 billion to help clients affected by the company’s troubles.

In his newest Money Saving Expert email, Martin has provided crucial advise on what customers must do.

“Do nothing,” the financial guru advised. Bulb is still under new administration, so keep paying your direct debits and topping up your prepaid account as usual.

“Because its rates were already at the price cap, you’ll be stuck with them.”

“Customer credit is protected under regulator Ofgem’s’safety net’ guidelines, so if it owes you, it still owes you,” the advise said.

“Do not make a switch.” “There is no tariff that is significantly less expensive.” People should ignore companies that try to persuade them to transfer since this ensures they will remain on the existing price cap until it climbs by 30% on April 1.

“If: 1) You’ve never switched, you’ll be on the price cap, or you’ll be auto-moved to it,” he continued. 2) Your low-cost remedy is over. 3) Your provider goes out of business, and you’re transferred to a new company.

“The limitation limits what enterprises may charge for their regular variable (default) rates,” Martin stated. There are no switches that are significantly less expensive. So do nothing and you’ll be on the best deal of the day.

“In fact, the cheapest patch on the open market costs 45 percent more than the present cap, so my best judgment is to keep the cap for the time being and hope that solutions get cheaper in the future.” However, beware: some energy companies are attempting to pull customers off the price cap by employing a dog-whistle recollection of ‘fixing to save’ in their marketing to safeguard their financial line.” The complete Money Saving Expert newsletter may be seen here.