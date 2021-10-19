Martin Lewis’ ‘last chance’ message to Tesco Clubcard holders.

Shoppers can earn a ‘free boost’ on their Clubcard points if they act soon, according to Martin Lewis.

Tesco Clubcard holders have only a few weeks remaining to save money while using their cards, according to the financial writer.

Anyone possessing a card has until Wednesday, October 20 to claim the prize, according to Martin Lewis, who spoke on his own ITV show, The Martin Lewis Money Show.

Martin Lewis explains how to make £1000 by Christmas in eight simple steps.

“Now, do you do your Christmas shopping at Tesco?” he inquired. This is your final opportunity to get a free boost.

“Basically, it’s the Clubcard Christmas Saver Scheme, and you have until next Wednesday to top it up.”

“What you do is you pay into it and it offers you vouchers to spend in shop – but it adds 6% on top,” he said, according to the MEN.

“So if you know you’ll be spending money in Tesco for Christmas, charge it up before next Wednesday and put £200 in, and you’ll have £212, which is a nice boost.”

“Merry Christmas,” says the narrator.

Martin Lew is also handed a warning to everyone having auto insurance on the show.

He advised customers to switch auto insurance companies now because pricing adjustments were on the way.

Insurers could make a significant revision to policy costs “in a few weeks,” he said.