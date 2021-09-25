Martin Lewis issues a warning to “every single energy client” in the midst of a crisis.

Martin Lewis has provided recommendations on what “every single customer” should do with their account right now.

As the gas price issue worsens, homeowners are being advised to make a duplicate of their energy balances.

Customers of small, medium, and large energy suppliers should check their accounts online, according to money expert Martin Lewis.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed that rule changes for Universal Credit, PIP, and ESA will affect all claimants.

As the energy sector continues to be impacted by rising global wholesale gas prices, at least 1.5 million households have seen their supplies run out in recent weeks.

The Money Saving Expert encouraged viewers to “go on your supplier’s website and take a screengrab of your credit balance” on his self-titled money show, the Martin Lewis Money Show: Live, on ITV.

“This isn’t only about tiny businesses; it’s also about mid- to large-sized businesses.

“While we’re in the crisis, get a screen grab every week.

“That’s because if the site goes down, they’ll take it down, and you might need proof of your balance to transfer it to your new supplier.”

If your current supplier fails, you will be switched to a new one under Ofgem’s rules.

The UK is experiencing an energy crisis, with wholesale gas prices up 250 percent since the start of the year, including a 70 percent increase in August alone.

The increases come as Martin has warned that if energy prices climb, many people would be forced to choose between heating and eating.

According to Mr Lewis, some forecasts for how the current situation will play out include that up to 30 companies may discontinue operations, leaving roughly ten energy providers in the UK market.

Households are being cautioned that anyone switching from low-cost, fixed-rate energy plans could face a significant price increase, even on the cheapest prices.

Mr Lewis claims that households who are subject to the energy price cap – mostly those on standard variable tariffs – are now getting the best discounts.

“The energy price cap affects more than half of all residences. If your company goes bankrupt or you don’t switch, that’s where you’ll wind up,” Martin explained.

“The cap will be raised on October 1.”

“The summary comes to an end.”