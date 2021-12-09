Martin Lewis issues a public warning about a phishing email that has been sent to hundreds of people.

After hundreds of consumers received emails claiming to be from Martin Lewis, Money Saving Expert has issued a fraud alert.

More than 300 people have reported receiving the emails in less than a week, according to MSE, which might result in your personal and financial information falling into the hands of fraudsters.

“We are in a crisis: Follow this revolutionary technique to live financially,” the email reads “..

It then urges users to click on links and proposes that they contact Martin for financial advice in order to save money.

This email, however, is a hoax, and the links go to phishing websites designed to deceive you into disclosing your personal and financial information.

The email contains several spelling and grammatical errors, which is a red flag that it was written by a scammer.

Anyone who receives the email is advised not to click on the links and instead to report it to the National Cyber Security Centre at [email protected]

MSE claims it will never send out emails, with the exception of its weekly newsletter and emails you’d receive if you signed up for its services.

On its website, it continues to provide guidance: “Never, ever, ever will we make a cold call. We’re a consumer advocacy website that’s here to fight for you.

“We will never phone you or come knocking on your door. All of these should be avoided.” If you have any doubts about an email purporting to be from MSE, you can always visit the company’s website, where all content sent out is publicly available.