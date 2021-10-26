Martin Lewis issues a 21-day warning to all drivers in the United Kingdom.

Martin Lewis has issued a 21-day warning to all motorists in the UK, warning that they might lose hundreds of pounds.

When it came to insurance, Martin advised drivers that if they didn’t move quickly, they may end up paying up to £500 more.

The MoneySavingExpert creator suggested on his ITV show last Thursday that renewing your auto insurance too close to the end of your existing policy will raise premiums.

Worrying A Google search spike has been issued as a warning to householders. According to what he saw, 21 days was the ideal timeframe for getting a decent price, and one satisfied viewer claimed to have saved half a grand, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Angellica Bell, his co-host, says: “Nettie was one of several who observed the 21-day rule.

“She managed to save £500, which is fantastic.”

“So the 21-day rule… is if you’re coming up for renewal, that’s the sweet spot to get your new quotes because insurers think you’re a low risk then,” Martin continues, “but if you wait until the last minute, they think you’re a bigger risk, and the price may go up by 50% or more.”

He also predicted that the cost of home insurance would rise in January.

According to the finance guru’s weekly newsletter: “While the new regime will take effect in January, insurers are likely to begin changing their pricing algorithms sooner.

“EVERYONE with a mortgage should look now to see if their current agreement is the best they can obtain.”

“This is especially true if you’re stuck on your lender’s normal variable rate.”