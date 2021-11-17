Martin Lewis is ‘in tears’ as he issues a serious scam alert.

Martin Lewis said he was in tears as he warned of a scam epidemic in the United Kingdom.

During an interview on Good Morning Britain today, the Money Saving Expert warned consumers to be wary of celebrity scam advertisements.

In the impending Online Safety Bill, the financial expert is urging the Prime Minister to crack down on bogus advertisements.

Martin has criticised the decision to leave paid scam advertising out of the new bill, which tries to control online material.

He stated, ” “These con artists are clever business robbers. They will realize that advertisements will now be subject to less scrutiny than user-generated content, and that the bill the government will introduce in Parliament would encourage more scam advertisements.

“They’re not going to just ignore our plea for scam ads to be regulated. They are actively pursuing a strategy that will result in more scam advertisements. It’s excruciatingly aggravating.” Martin Lewis has long been a vocal opponent of phony advertisements that exploit his well-known picture to entice naive users.

Celebrities such as Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, and Bradley Walsh have signed a joint letter pushing the government to include sponsored scam advertising in the online bill, which was led by the consumer advocate.

“There’s a lot of celebrity power there,” he said, “and all of those people’s names and faces have been distorted by criminal scammers trying to steal money from people.”

Martin stated that it is up to the government and regulators to address the issue, but Nadine Dorries informed a Parliamentary Committee that owing to “legal advice,” she is unable to include paid scams in the bill.

Martin Lewis slammed the government’s response, revealing how deeply he is impacted when individuals are duped out of thousands of pounds by con artists who use his image.

He stated, ” “In the United Kingdom, there is a fraud epidemic.

“I’ve spent the last 20 years trying to help consumers protect themselves, so seeing my name and face used by scammers to take people’s money is devastating. It brings me to tears.

“I probably shouldn’t say it, but that’s just my opinion.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”