Martin Lewis has never seen a cheaper fibre broadband deal.

Martin Lewis has been tracking fiber broadband pricing for four years and has yet to find one that is less expensive than Plusnet’s current offer.

On tonight’s Martin Lewis Money Show, the money saving guru revealed the top three broadband deals available right now.

For £18.95 a month, including broadband and line subscription, the telecoms company is offering 10mb. In addition, they are offering a £75 prepaid card as an incentive.

Consumers have until December 1st to take advantage of the discount.

At the moment, Vodafone has the second-best price, but it expires at midnight today.

For £19.49 per month, you may get 38 megabits of fiber broadband, or £20.49 for 67 megabits. Broadband and a phone line are included in the price.

Aside from the great prices, there’s also the chance to win a £130 Amazon, Tesco, or M&S voucher.

Virgin’s 108mb of fiber for £24 per month is the third best deal, although this is exclusively for broadband. However, a credit of £75 will be made to your bill automatically as a result of this.

None of the offers are accessible directly from the providers; instead, they are only available through a variety of comparison websites and are based on your zip code.