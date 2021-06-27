Martin Lewis has issued a warning to millions of individuals who may be entitled to a council tax reduction.

Hundreds of pounds could be taken off millions of people’s council tax bills, with some people not having to pay anything at all.

Martin Lewis addressed the matter in his recent Money Saving Expert Newsletter, advising readers that they might save 25% on their annual payment.

Most people who live alone, are under the age of 18, are students, or are on a low income do not have to pay the entire council tax sum.

People should be informed, however, that they must request for these discounts and that the council will not automatically apply them unless you ask, according to Mirror Online.

“Live alone or with under-18s, are you a student or on a low income?” Martin asked in this week’s newsletter. You could be entitled to a £100s council tax rebate.

“Depending on who lives in your rented house, you may be entitled to a council tax reduction ranging from 25% to being completely ‘disregarded for council tax purposes.’”

Below is a complete list of who qualifies.

Being single can save you money for a variety of reasons, but notably when it comes to council tax.

If you live alone, your council tax is reduced by 25%. This also applies whether you live alone or are the property’s only eligible adult, such as if you share a home with a child or a student.

Residents who have a ‘severe mental impairment,’ as defined by the council, are exempt from paying council tax.

People who have had a stroke, Parkinson’s disease, or severe learning issues are included on this list.

They must be medically diagnosed with the ‘impairment.’

If a person in this situation lives alone, they do not have to pay any taxes.

There is a 25% bill decrease if they live with another adult, but if there are two additional adults, they must pay the whole amount.

If someone with a registered condition lives with a full-time carer, the property gets a 50% council tax reduction.

A residence that solely has students living in it does not have to pay council tax.

