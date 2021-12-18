Martin Lewis has issued a caution to anyone shopping for Christmas gifts on Amazon.

The renowned website frequently provides fantastic-looking deals, but he claims that just because a price is marked as lowered does not mean it is inexpensive.

The Money Saving Expert has shared a method for double-checking that you are receiving the greatest price available and getting the most bang for your money.

Martin Lewis advises holiday buyers that they do not have the right to return things for a refund.

He gave a few pointers on how to make sure you’re getting the best deals and products from Amazon.

Every day, the website has a vast selection of ‘deals,’ but there are a few times a year when it has big sale events – when it theoretically gives the largest discounts – however don’t always trust everything is a good deal, as we always spot some duds.

A free pricing history tool is one of the tools he advises for ensuring the best actual deal.

“Before you buy, enter any item’s Amazon URL (web address) into free pricing history tool CamelCamelCamel, which monitors Amazon price changes, to see how the current price compares to the ‘was’ price and whether the ‘was’ price is realistic,” he stated.

Other than the main Amazon page, there are other options for shopping.

The Amazon Warehouse and Amazon Outlet are two of them.

The warehouse is a secret gem where Amazon returns are resold at a significant discount, and it’s worth exploring if there’s something you’re looking for that you don’t need brand-new.

“You’ll get a sense of an item’s condition before buying,” Martin explained, “but often it’s only the occasional imperfection on the box or some cosmetic wear-and-tear that most wouldn’t mind.” Furthermore, you retain the right to return the goods within 30 days, just as you would at Amazon.” The outlet is where Amazon sells any excess inventory at a lower cost.

Electricals, books, home and kitchen items, baby products, toys, apparel, and other items are among the commodities available on a regular basis.

“You can get some nice savings here, up to,” Martin remarked.

