Martin Lewis has called on the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to stop sending’misleading’ Winter Fuel Payments information.

After Martin Lewis and his Money Saving Expert team raised the problem last week, the government has decided to cease sending out envelopes with “misleading” advice on them.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) sent letters to over 10 million low-income households that are eligible for the Winter Fuel Payments with advise on how to switch to save “an extra £290” on their energy bill, potentially deceiving millions of individuals.

The following is printed on the envelopes: “What would you do if you had an extra £290 to spend? By moving to the cheapest tariff on the market in 2020, the average consumer will have saved that amount.” Martin Lewis’s critical warning to Universal Credit claimants Martin stated, ” “We are in the midst of a severe energy bill issue. The logic of bill management has been turned upside down. There has never been a time when message and action clarity has been more critical. That is why sending an erroneous message to millions of individuals, especially many of the country’s most vulnerable citizens, is a danger too great to take.” The issue of false information arises at a time when the world is experiencing a worldwide energy crisis, with more than 20 energy suppliers going bankrupt in recent months, causing cheaper bargains to vanish swiftly.

During the energy crisis, the Money Saving Expert team has advised that the best course of action for most people is to do nothing, or you could end up paying 30% more on your bills.

Rather than switching, customers should stick with their current provider’s basic tariff, as they will be safeguarded by Ofgem’s price cap until April of next year.

According to MoneySavingExpert.com, the DWP first stated that it will continue to use the envelopes because replacing them would be “impractical, costly, and wasteful.”

“The message on these envelopes was only a suggestion and no further would be delivered,” the DWP replied after sustained pressure from Martin Lewis and his request for a response for his TV show.