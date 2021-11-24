Martin Lewis has been left’shaken’ after becoming upset live on air.

During an emotional conversation with Jeremy Vine on BBC Radio 2, Martin Lewis came close to breaking down on air.

The founder of Money Saving Expert opened out about losing his mother in a devastating hit-and-run accident when he was a child.

Martin, 49, told the Express that his mother’s death, which occurred two days before he turned 12, marked the “end of his boyhood.”

While Martin claimed to have had a “very wonderful childhood,” he described the day when everything changed.

“I lost my mother in a hit-and-run accident two days before I was 12,” he added, his voice trembling.

“And that was the end of my childhood; I had a tough adolescence.””

Martin is well-known for advising the British public on how to spend their money wisely.

“I’ve been generously invited by @BBCRadio2 @theJeremyVine to do ‘What Makes Us Human,’ the objective for which is to come up with an essay on one unique characteristic of humanity coupled with autobiographical components,” he posted on Twitter yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

“I hope everything is fine. In a few minutes, I’ll be on.” “Ok, I didn’t know where that was heading, but think it was ok, if it’s left me a little shaken,” a follow-up tweet wrote after the show aired. Thank you for taking the time to listen.” Jeremy asked Martin about “What Makes Us Human” during the broadcast, and Martin described it as “the sharing of ideas and knowledge.”

Martin then gave an energizing speech about the concept and how he went about creating his first successful website.

Later, the radio host played Martin’s request, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong’s Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off.

While the finance specialist isn’t a big music enthusiast, his “two major loves” in life are his wife and his daughter, with whom he enjoys singing duets.