Martin Lewis gives a cautionary note on how to recognize an internet fraud.

Martin Lewis has issued a public service announcement to demonstrate how to recognize an internet fraud.

During a special edition of the Martin Lewis Money Show Live, the finance expert gave the advice.

The Money Saving Expert spoke on the importance of financial education being taught in schools on tonight’s edition of the ITV show, which was broadcast from Hendon School.

Despite the fact that Martin was a member of a successful effort to get the subject added to the curriculum in 2014, he claims that 60 percent of schools still do not provide it.

On tonight’s broadcast, the first exercise was designed to teach children about the importance of online safety.

The students were given four celebrities and asked to assess them in order of how trustworthy they would be if they saw them advocating an investment on social media.

Chunkz, Meghan Markle, Olivia Rodrigo, and Martin Lewis were among the celebrities the students had to rank.

Surprisingly, the Money Saving Expert disclosed that he had ranked himself as the least trustworthy of the four.

“I’ve put myself last because I don’t do advertisements,” he continued, “so if you see an investment with me in it, it’s a scam.”

Martin Lewis was voted the most trustworthy individual by one of the students, and the finance expert said that this is precisely why scammers use his image.

He said, ” “More scam ads feature my face than anyone else in the country. I don’t do commercials, so if you see one with me in it, it’s a fake.

” Scammers pick people they think you’ll trust and place them in ads to try to obtain your money in whatever way they can.”

The Money Saving Expert then offered one more piece of advise on how to prevent internet frauds.

He stated, ” “When you’re on the internet, especially social media, you need someone on your back saying, “Is that real?” in your ear.

“Never click it, never do anything without first double-checking the source.”