Martin Lewis explains how you may obtain a free payment of up to £130 before Christmas.

Banks are rewarding customers who move accounts with cash bonuses, and the process is rather simple.

Switch bonuses are presently available from seven banks.

According to Money Saving Expert, six of these accept cash payments only, while five of them are only available to existing customers.

Another bank gives a gift card or a 12-bottle wine case as an option.

Mr. Lewis stated, ” “Switching banks is simple and quick if you’re unsatisfied with your current one.

“Plus, the market is quite hot right now, with seven banks vying for your business by offering free cash, wine, and vouchers.

“However, switching isn’t always necessary to obtain a decent deal; other accounts offer cashback on bills or pay interest on savings.”

Customers must ensure that they are qualified for each account and that it is suitable for their needs.

Switching to the First Direct 1st Account will earn you £130 in addition to “excellent service.”

In a recent poll conducted by Money Saving Expert, 85 percent of respondents ranked First Direct as excellent.

Anyone who switches to this account will receive a linked 1% regular saver account with a monthly savings limit of £300, as well as a £250 0% overdraft.

Who is eligible for the bonus? You must not have had a First Direct account or opened an HSBC current account since January 2018.

You must apply by November 22nd, then switch and pay in £1,000+ within 90 days of opening. After then, the bonus is given out within 28 days.

For a £2 monthly subscription, new and existing Santander 123 Lite users will receive £130 in addition to 1-3 percent return on most expenses.

If you pay by direct debit and use digital banking, it pays you 3% back on water, 2% back on energy, and 1% back on Santander mortgages, council tax, mobile, phone, broadband, and paid-for TV.

Each tier’s cashback is capped at £5 per month (for a total of £15 per month).

This must be your first Santander switch bonus, and you cannot swap accounts. “The summary has come to an end.”