Martin Lewis explains how drivers may save money on gas.

Martin Lewis has provided some tips on how drivers can save money on gas.

Martin was asked for advice on lowering the price of fuel during a Christmas edition of his Money Saving Expert show on ITV.

Martin urged that motorists use a comparison website in addition to walking.

Payments of the State Pension after a loved one passes away – inheritance and who is eligible

He also shared a driving tip on how to save money on gas.

“The genuine thing I’d recommend is petrolprices.com,” Martin added. “It’s a website that shows you the cheapest fuel stations in your area.”

“As a result, it’s worthwhile to have a look at that.”

“Think about how you drive; remember that every time you step on the gas pedal, you’re effectively burning fuel, and every time you brake, you’re effectively wasting the money you spent to keep the car running.”

“So, when you’re on the road, speed up gradually rather than at top speed, and slow down gradually.”

“Of course, you brake when it’s necessary for your safety.”

“All of that can have a significant impact on the amount of gasoline you use,” he continued.

“However, there’s no magic wand on that one.”