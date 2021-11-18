Martin Lewis discusses how to take out a loan and not pay interest.

Martin Lewis has identified a number of ways in which consumers can borrow money at 0% interest.

Borrowing is “dirt cheap right now,” according to the founder of Money Saving Expert (MSE), yet he warns consumers not to take out a loan unless it is absolutely required.

He went on to say: “Make sure it’s a planned buy with pre-arranged, manageable repayments. Borrow only what you need and pay it back as soon as possible. If you’re unsure, don’t!” The key to borrowing, according to MSE’s current newsletter, is “of course, to acquire the lowest rate available.”

By doing so, you’ll be able to pay off the debt itself rather than just the interest.

One of Martin’s recommendations was to get a 0% credit card with a 22-month interest-free period and a £25 rebate.

Here are some of the ways you can borrow money for free or at a low interest rate:

These are best for borrowing amounts ranging from £100 to $5,000.

If done correctly, this can provide super-cheap borrowing with no fees for nearly two years.

To use this option, you must be able to repay the amount borrowed on the card.

You can also determine your eligibility without submitting an application.

The disadvantages include the ease with which one can overspend and overborrow, the lack of a fixed repayment schedule, and the fact that not everyone is eligible for one.

The current top selection is M&S Bank’s 22 months 0%, which gives accepted novices the full 22 months, plus £25 cashback if you spend £100 or more in the first 90 days (likely if you’re borrowing), on top of the regular reward points.

Avoid withdrawing cash because the 0% rate is exclusively for spending on the card.

These are the top options for borrowing between £3,000 and £25,000. This is the best option for larger loans.

While a credit card may be useful for replacing a damaged refrigerator, a loan is a better option if, for example, you need to rebuild your entire kitchen.

Unfortunately, there is no way to accomplish this at 0%, so think twice before jumping in – though rates are extraordinarily low right now.

The best bargains right now (all APRs are representative):

a range of £1,000 to £3,000: Hitachi has a 9.8% market share. a range of £3,000 to £4,999: £5,000 – Hitachi 8.1 percent, AA, Post Office, MBNA 8.3 percent “The summary has come to an end.”