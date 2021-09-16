Martin Lewis discusses how to obtain a free £1,000 towards the purchase of a first house.

Martin Lewis has revealed how you can obtain a free £1,000 per year to put towards your first home purchase.

People who open a Lifetime ISA (LISA) saving account will be eligible for the free money.

According to Mirror Online, a LISA allows savers to receive a 25% government bonus on any money set aside for a first house or retirement.

Each year, you can contribute up to £4,000 into a LISA, giving you a potential bonus of up to £1,000.

The caveat is that you must spend this money for either your first home or your retirement, or you will be charged a penalty of 25% of the amount taken.

To open a new LISA, you must be between the ages of 18 and 39, though you can keep saving in an existing account until your 50th birthday.

Martin said on TikTok that you can start a new LISA with just £1 and that you should do it even if you aren’t ready to buy a home just yet.

“Why you should put £1 in a Lifetime ISA NOW!” says the video.

“If you’ve never owned a house, put a quid in a Lifetime ISA,” Martin said. Why? It causes the clock to start ticking.

“The Lifetime ISA is a savings instrument into which you can deposit up to £4,000 each year, with the government contributing an additional 25%.

“If you invest £4,000, they will offer you £1,000 toward your first property.

“So, why should you put the £1 in?” says the narrator. Simple. You must keep it open for a year before receiving the incentive.

“If you put £1 in now, even if you’re not thinking about purchasing a house yet, you’ll get the bonus quickly when you are ready to buy.”

By opening a Lifetime ISA account, you can save up to £4,000 each year and the government will match it with a 25% bonus, potentially giving you £1,000 in free money each year.

You’ll earn the bonus even if you’re only depositing a tiny amount. So, if you only have a year to save £1,000, you’d get. “The summary has come to an end.”