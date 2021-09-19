Martin Lewis demonstrates how to gain £130 for free by making one simple switch.

Martin Lewis has explained how a simple tweak can earn people up to £130.

In his most recent newsletter, The Money Saving Expert outlined how consumers can get free money by transferring their bank account.

Banks ceased paying bonuses during the pandemic, according to the finance expert, but many have restored versions of the offer in recent weeks.

Money Saving Expert issues an urgent caution to anyone who has missed the deadline for tax credits.

“To collect the money, you normally have to be a new customer, pass a not-too-stringent credit check, and use the bank’s official switching service,” he explained. All accounts can be opened as single or joint accounts.”

Martin claims that bank switching services take care of everything for you, and that six big banks are marketing a package.

Santander is the bank that offers the most money up front, with customers receiving a free £130 for switching accounts.

“In addition to the free £130, you pay a £2 monthly fee and gain cashback on bills paid by direct debit from this account,” he continued.

“You can get up to £5 each month in each of three percentage tiers: 3% for water, 2% for energy, 1% for council tax, mobiles, broadband, paid-for TV, and Santander mortgages,” he continued.

Nationwide is offering £100 installments, which Money Saving Expert says is especially enticing to individuals who are overdrawn.

“Nationwide’s free switchers’ £100 is across a range of accounts, but the standout is the fee-free Nationwide FlexDirect, which also gives a year’s 0% overdraft – depending on your creditworthiness,” he stated.

“So switch and use the £100 to pay off your overdraft, then work on paying off the rest of your loan within a year, because after that it goes to the same dreadful 39.9% EAR that most banks charge.”

Existing Nationwide members who have a FlexDirect, FlexAccount, or FlexPlus account can increase this to £125.

Customers can get a £140 sign-up bonus from HSBC, which includes £110 in cash and a £30 voucher for Uber Eats or The Dining Out.

Each bank, RBS and Lloyds, is providing a £100 membership fee with additional benefits. Customers will receive an extra £50 from RBS. “The summary has come to an end.”