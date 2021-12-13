Martin Lewis advises holiday buyers that they do not have the right to return things for a refund.

Martin Lewis has given his top Christmas shopping advice, including the fact that customers have no legal right to a refund for items purchased in stores.

According to the Mirror, on Thursday’s Martin Lewis Money Show Live on ITV, the Money Saving Expert creator presented ten bits of advise to individuals to avoid getting caught out over the holiday season.

While many of us are rushing to finish our Christmas shopping before the holidays, there are a few things we can do to ensure we receive the greatest discounts.

Here are Martin Lewis’ top advice for keeping your cash balance healthy this Christmas, from gift receipts to making sure you’re on the greatest energy package.

Guests on the Martin Lewis Money Show speculated that shoppers have 14 or 28 days to return products they don’t like.

Consumers, contrary to popular belief, have no legal right to return things purchased from stores unless they are defective.

Even then, you have a 30-day window to return items.

Many stores provide no-questions-asked returns on things purchased in their stores, although this is not always the case.

Similarly, if you’re giving anything as a gift, get a gift receipt and preserve it.

You can also write “gift” on your regular receipt, but this will show the item’s price.

You have more consumer rights when you buy something online than when you buy anything in a store.

This is because you have a legal right to return something that isn’t defective if you do so within a certain amount of time.

If you wish to return something you bought online, you have 14 days to cancel it and another 14 days to return it.

If you’re doing your Christmas shopping online, keep in mind that deadlines are approaching to ensure you have your things in time for December 25 and receive free or standard shipping.

Curry’s, for example, has a deadline of December 15, whereas M&S has a deadline of December 18.

A stopcock is a tap that shuts off your water supply at the mains, which is important if you have a leak.

Martin, on the other hand, cautioned. “The summary has come to an end.”