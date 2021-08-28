Martin Kemp will perform at Camp and Furnace’s ultimate 80s night.

The details for Camp & Furnace’s upcoming 80s-themed event have been released.

The ‘ultimate 80s party’ will take place at the Liverpool venue, which will feature a special guest DJ.

Camp & Furnace has a jam-packed agenda for the next months, including an ABBA disco, a 90s festival, and a drag brunch.

This Sunday, pubs in Concert Square will hold a live music event.

Martin Kemp of Spandau Ballet will be welcomed back to the venue for the 80s party, as he prepares to provide the evening’s music with his ‘Back to the 80s’ DJ set.

“It’s about time we staged another SELL OUT Martin Kemp 80s DJ performance, so dust off your sweatbands, leg warmers & double denim if you dare for LIVERPOOL’S ULTIMATE 80s PARTY!” the promoters stated online. Nostalgia galore, vintage hits, retro visuals…the works!”

The program is scheduled to include classic 80s hits from ABBA, Madness, Blondie, and The Clash, as well as Boy George, Prince, and Duran Duran favorites.

The retro event will take place on Tuesday, December 28 at 8 p.m. and will end at 1 a.m.

Only last release tickets are still available for purchase online for the party, which is selling out quickly.

Click here to learn more about the Back To The 80s event and to purchase tickets.