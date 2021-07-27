Martin from Homes Under the Hammer visits A&E with a “severe” ailment.

Over the weekend, Martin Roberts of Homes Under the Hammer was brought to A&E with a potentially dangerous infection.

Martin Roberts claimed that he spent his Saturday night in hospital due to a flare-up of his cellulitis, according to The Express.

The 58-year-old Warrington property specialist was supposed to be enjoying the first night of a camping trip when he realized he needed immediate medical help.

The TV personality said his cellulitis had flared up again and spread to his other leg, but that owing to a system fault, he was denied medication at his pharmacy.

As a result, he was obliged to seek treatment at Poole Hospital, where he tweeted a photo of his infected leg.

Throughout the evening, the former I’m a Celebrity contestant tweeted updates from his hospital bed, saying he was in “huge amounts of pain” but that his fans’ words of support had cheered him up.

One of the texts he received was from co-host Lucy Alexander, who said, “Hope you are doing well, Matey.” xx”

Martin was given antibiotics via IV drip before being released six hours later – and then published a last video of his 4 a.m. McDonald’s run.

Cellulitis is an infection caused by germs infiltrating the skin’s deeper layers.

A red, painful, swollen region of skin is the most common symptom of cellulitis, and the Homes If you’re having similar symptoms to his, get help as soon as possible, according to the host of Under the Hammer.

Cellulitis is normally treated with antibiotics, but if not treated promptly, it can be fatal.