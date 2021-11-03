Marshals inspect jail conditions in Washington, D.C., and give the go-ahead after hearing defendants’ complaints on January 6.

According to the Associated Press, the US Marshals Service ruled that suspects in the January 6 Capitol incident who are being housed inside the prison do not need to be relocated after an inspection of the facility.

After holding the D.C. corrections director and jail warden in contempt, a federal judge ordered the Justice Department to investigate the suspects’ complaints about the jail’s conditions.

Local and federal defendants awaiting trial are housed in the compound. The Marshals ruled that the circumstances in the facility where the 30 January 6 suspects are being detained are good, but a secondary detention building did not fulfill the basic requirements. According to federal officials, about 400 convicts from the facility will be relocated to another facility in Pennsylvania.

In a statement, Christopher Geldart, Washington’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice, called the federal inspectors’ conclusions on the facilities of the other jail building “very troubling.” Local officials work on structural repairs for the elderly institution “on a regular basis,” he said.

According to Geldart, municipal authorities are working with the federal government to obtain the full report from the Marshals Service, as well as a copy of a recent inspection by the jail’s independent monitoring committee.

“We take the role of caring for justice-involved DC residents very seriously, and we believe they should be able to stay in DC,” he said. “DOC administration is exploring relocating convicts inside the institution in order to address issues raised quickly and efficiently.” The Marshals were performing the inspection, and the Justice Department was “doing a study” of the conditions at the jail, Attorney General Merrick Garland said during congressional testimony last month.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth ordered the jail officials to court in the case of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who was delayed medical care for a fractured wrist after being charged in the January 6 attack. He had been recommended for surgery in June but has yet to have it done as of mid-October, owing to a delay by jail officials in sending over medical records.

Worrell is suspected of using pepper spray to harm police personnel.