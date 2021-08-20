Married man was fatally stabbed by his brothers for allegedly having an affair with their teen sister.

The incident occurred in the Kapil Nagar neighborhood of Nagpur, India.

After a teenage girl filed a complaint against him, the dead spent two weeks in jail.

The suspects’ names have not been revealed.

The incident occurred in Kapil Nagar, a neighborhood in Nagpur, India. The deceased, Kamlesh Bandu Sahare, 27, of Gaddigodam, was married, but his wife did not live with him, according to NDTV.

“Kamlesh Bandu Sahare was married, but he divorced his wife. He shared a home with his parents and daughter. He was smitten by a teen girl who lived near his sister’s house in the Mhada community. He had also given the girl a cell phone. “However, her parents opposed to the connection after learning of her affair,” a police spokesperson told the publication.

According to NDTV, in the first week of August, the girl filed a complaint against Sahare at the Kapil Nagar police station, which led to Sahare’s detention. According to the magazine, the deceased was held in jail for two weeks before being released lately.

“After his release, he continued to visit his sister every day for the next three days. The accused – two of the girl’s brothers and their associates – apprehended Sahare on Wednesday evening. The accused stabbed him many times before fleeing the scene. Sahare was then transferred to a hospital, where he died, according to police, as reported by PTI.

