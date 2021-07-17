Marouane Fellaini talks about Everton’s “crazy” transfer and discloses the “yellow card meeting.”

Marouane Fellaini has reflected on his “crazy” last-minute Everton move and revealed what he believes the team lacked at the time.

On transfer deadline day in 2008, the midfielder joined Goodison Park and rapidly established himself as an integral player of the team.

Looking back on his late summer deal to the club, the former Belgium international has stated why he thought it was the right decision after then-manager David Moyes had properly investigated him.

“Yes, it was last-minute,” Fellaini told evertontv.

“I recall being a member of the Belgian national team and being summoned to the airport on short notice.

“It was spur-of-the-moment, and to be honest, I made the perfect decision!”

“David Moyes kept an eye on me for a few months, a year, or perhaps longer. Everton is a fantastic club with a lot of competition, so it was the appropriate time for me to make the transfer.

“It was a little crazy because it was my first transfer and I didn’t know what to expect. It was difficult for me to leave my club and teammates; we had a fantastic squad and a terrific atmosphere, so leaving them was difficult.

“As I previously stated, it was the ideal moment to make a change, learn something new, and improve.”

Fellaini found the transition from Standard Liege to the Premier League difficult at first.

The Premier League’s strong intensity was something the midfielder had to adjust to, and it resulted in a few yellow cards along the way.

The 33-year-old also disclosed that he had a meeting with the club about the number of cautions he had earned, and he noted that as he gained experience, he improved in that area.

“The rhythm is high; I played in England for 11 years and the rhythm and intensity increased every year,” Fellaini remarked.

“It’s difficult to deal with the speed, the intensity, and the contacts when you get there. It’s difficult, but I worked hard since I had a great squad, coach, and staff.

“I was singled out by them [the referees].” We had a meeting after a few months because I got a lot of yellow cards.

“At the end of the day, I had ten.”