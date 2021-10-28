Marks & Spencer’s snow globe gins are more sparkling than ever, according to our taste tests.

Over the previous few weeks, Marks and Spencer has gently but gradually converted entire aisles of its shop into collections of seasonal delicacies that sparkle, glow, light up, and make noise.

If you want to inject a little bit of Christmas spirit into your life courtesy of the High Street favourite, they’ve got you covered. From Percy Pig biscuit boxes to light up houses loaded with shortbread, they’ve got you covered.

Of course, M&S’s snowglobe Christmas gin is the most well-known – and, let’s face it, absolutely instagrammable – of all their Christmas favorites.

Every year, Marks and Spencer releases two signature festive flavors of their gin liqueurs in collectible light up bottles, which are much-loved and widely replicated.

This year’s flavors are Spiced Plum and Clementine, which are both traditional Christmas flavors. The bottles are lovely as always, and the light-up, glistening snow globe feature makes them a wonderful Christmas gift.

What do they taste like, though? I put them to the test for The Reviews Club, and you can see how I fared in the video.

£20 with a 20% alcohol by volume (ABV). (You can order a prosecco gift set online or buy it by the case.) M&S’ spiced plum gin liqueur stands out in a sea of Christmas-themed gin liqueurs that smack you over the head with their fragrant flavors.

When you smell it or drink it straight over ice, it has a lot more conventional botanical gin feel to it, but when you add a mixer, the plum end notes really come through, providing a sweetness and warmth that is just on the right side of overly sweet.

£20 with a 20% alcohol by volume (ABV). (Available now as a prosecco gift package to order online or by the case.) This gin has a Christmas scent and flavor. It’s really sweet, and sipping it straight feels a little cloying on the teeth, but mixed with a mixer in a long cocktail, it’s delightful and incredibly festive, even before the light-up bottle and gold leaf sparkles are added.

Both of these gin liqueurs are excellent selections for the holidays. I preferred the clementine version of the two, finding the spiced plum flavor a little too strong.