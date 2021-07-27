Marks & Spencer’s message to all click-and-collect customers

Anyone who uses Marks & Spencer’s click and collect services has received an update.

In-store shoppers will soon be able to use a new and better digital click-and-collect and returns experience, according to the company.

The rollout comprises a new self-service digital click & collect and returns facility, as well as a new mobile-friendly paperless returns process, which will be available in 78 locations this year, including St Helens Ravenhead.

Customers are blown away by B&M’s £80 statement shelving unit.

The new digital alternative is already available in 22 stores and is proving successful; it will soon be accessible in a further 56 places in time for the holidays.

Customers will no longer have to wait to be serviced because the new model substitutes traditional staffed collection desks with self-serve digital screens. Customers will no longer have to wait to be served and may complete their collections or returns right away.

“Customers are searching for quick and convenient solutions like the option to click and collect on their terms when they want – which is currently the number one choice for orders on M&S.com,” said Steve Kemp, head of digital retail at M&S.

“At M&S, we’re creating a seamless omnichannel network so that customers can shop with us whichever they choose, and with the launch of new digital click & collect and returns, we’re making it even faster, meaning it’s never been easier to shop our wonderful variety of products.”

M&S is also improving its existing processes in addition to the new self-service returns experience.

The new mobile-friendly returns process makes it easier for customers to return any items purchased on the M&S.com platform, including apparel from the company’s 21 guest brands.

M&S has pledged to offering 100% paperless deliveries as part of the new procedure, saving 205 tonnes of paper each year.