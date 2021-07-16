Marks & Spencer sells ‘beautiful’ homeware, but customers want something different.

Customers at Marks & Spencer were diverted after the business posted some of its new homeware products online.

For years, M&S has been one of the major name firms to share their new merchandise online, bringing customers up to date on what’s available.

M&S released a snapshot of their tassel pillow, lanter, vase, and more on its Instagram page this week, which was initially posted by Emma Jane (homebyemj), but its followers instantly focused on something else.

Emma’s garden is depicted in the shot, which includes some of M&S’ newest products as well as a set of rattan garden furniture that buyers enjoyed.

While some customers praised the photo, others couldn’t stop themselves from wondering where the furniture came from.

“Please can you tell us where the garden furniture is from?” one person wrote beneath the photo, which received over 5,000 likes.

“Is the furniture from M&S?” a third inquired. “Loving the garden furniture,” wrote a third.

While the furniture isn’t available from M&S, it is available from Argos, as several consumers pointed out.

The furniture set, the Argos Home 4 Seater Bamboo Sofa Set, costs £25. It’s available for purchase here on the internet.

You can also shop M&S’s homeware collection here.