Marks & Spencer has stepped up its game with a £124 neutral summer ensemble that is “very stylish.”

M&S, a popular high-street retailer, uses social media to keep customers up to date on new stock and product launches, showcasing its broad selection of apparel, children’s wear, accessories, homeware, and more.

Marks & Spencer’s main Instagram page recently uploaded a post that generated a stir among internet buyers.

The brand published a shot of its neutral knitted sweater with a neutral pair of slacks and a pair of complementary tan sandals, which was initially posted by digital creator @y.a.t.r.i.

The funnel neck knitted vest with cashmere from Marks & Spencer costs £49.50 and is available in a relaxed fit with ribbed weave and a removable belt. Its pleat front wide leg trousers, which cost £35 and have a high-waisted design with belt loops, side pockets, and a button closure at the front, have a high-waisted design with belt loops, side pockets, and a button closure at the front. The tan leather ankle strap flat sandals from the shop cost £39.50 and have a flat heel and rip-tape ankle straps.

The ensemble will set you back £124 in total. Marks and Spencer captioned the image of the “chic” ensemble, writing, “@y.a.t.r.i has color coordination down with this beautiful neutral look.”

And it appeared that M&S’ fans agreed, as the shot received over 1,000 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Wow!” exclaimed Shiela.

“Love,” Linda stated.

“It’s very chic,” Melina commented.

“Beautiful style,” Aya said.

“I really like this clothing,” Claire said.

“Wow!” exclaimed Tina.

“Defo have stepped up their game,” Lynsey noted.

The knitted top, pants, and sandals can all be found on the Marks & Spencer website by clicking here, here, and here.