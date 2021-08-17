Marks & Spencer customers are swooning over a £59 tweed jacket.

After seeing it online, Marks and Spencer customers have declared their admiration for a £59 jacket.

M&S uses its numerous social media channels to keep shoppers up to date on what they may expect to discover in shops.

Many people may be looking to update their autumn wardrobes – or discover ensembles ideal for a summer day that may easily finish in high wind and intense rain – as a result of the recent bad weather.

Customers are raving about River Island’s new summer flowery little dress.

Marks and Spencer shared a snapshot of an outfit that is perfect for the ever-changing weather on its main Instagram page.

The shop shared a snapshot of blogger @itsjustinesjournal wearing its light blue torn denim boyfriend ankle grazer jeans (£39.50), a white shirt, and a khaki mix colorway of its tweed trucker jacket (£59).

Instagram

“Denim for days. @itsjustinesjournal showing us how to dress up a ripped jean,” M&S captioned the photo.

The outfit, especially the jacket, was a hit with Marks and Spencer’s 1.8 million Instagram followers, garnering nearly 3,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I really like the jacket,” Diana said.

Dina commented, “I love the jacket,” with a couple heart eye emojis.

“I adore it,” Carol exclaimed.

“I really like the jacket,” Mary said.

“I adore this!” remarked Tracey.

“I really like the jacket,” Carol added.

“I really like the jacket,” Fiona added.

M&S’s tweed trucker jacket and light blue denim boyfriend ankle grazer jeans may be found here.