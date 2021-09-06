Marks & Spencer customers are swooning over a £20 zebra print shirt that is “perfectly designed.”

After seeing it online, Marks and Spencer customers were eager to get their hands on a £19.50 zebra print shirt.

When Marks and Spencer shares its newest goods and stock launches on social media, it creates quite a commotion.

The retailer showcases its broad assortment of apparel, cuisine, homeware, and more on a number of Instagram sites.

Many people are trying to update their wardrobes with pieces that are appropriate for the changing weather as autumn approaches.

Marks and Spencer posted a snapshot of its animal print long sleeve blouse to its main Instagram page, describing it as a “very easy transition” to autumn fashion.

Sam, an M&S employee, is shown wearing the animal print shirt, which retails for £19.50, with black mom jeans and black flat sandals.

“Autumn, is that you we see on the horizon?” the store captioned the photo. The wardrobe transition looks incredibly easy thanks to @marksandspencer sam.”

The ensemble was a hit with Marks and Spencer’s 1.8 million Instagram followers, receiving nearly 5,000 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I really like the shirt,” Louise said.

“I really like the blouse,” Debra said.

“Oh, I adore this look,” Lucy exclaimed.

Carole remarked, “Nice blouse.”

“I really like the outfit,” Beth added.

“I just ordered the shirt,” Kath explained.

“I simply got this shirt for work,” Rachel explained.

“I love this clothing, it’s really wonderfully styled,” Kim added.

The shirt is available for purchase on Marks and Spencer’s website by clicking here.