Marks & Spencer customers are split on the Percy Pig offering, which they call a “complete rip-off.”

After one of their new goods was uploaded online this week, Marks & Spencer caused a significant discussion among shoppers.

The high street business is well-known for its food and fashion items, but NewFoodsUK published its new Percy Pig Cake Jars on Facebook this week, and many aren’t pleased.

The new product was released on July 13th, and while many customers are praising it, others are baffled by the price.

The £4 jars are made up of layers of “fluffy Madeira sponge with Percy Pig flavor buttercream, raspberry jam, and luscious raspberry jelly chunks.”

Shoppers offered their thoughts about the long-awaited Percy Pig Cake Jar beneath the Facebook post, which earned hundreds of likes and over 2,000 comments.

While some customers were eager to get their hands on it, others referred to the jar as a “rip off.”

“Basically a small slice of cake for £4 in a jar or a big cake in a box for the same price!” said one consumer.

“In downtown London, they rinse you for £4.50 for one of those cake jars,” a second remarked. “A complete rip-off.”

“It’s great, but the price is too excessive for such a small jar £4,” commented a third, and a fourth said, “Saw them tiny and approximately £4 xx.”

“£4 for a pretty little jar,” wrote another.

The price, however, did not deter some purchasers, who eagerly tagged friends and relatives to share the news.

Many even stated that they would be purchasing the goods at their local retailers.

“It looks so delicious!” one individual exclaimed. “Amazing,” wrote another.

Another person referred to the product as “paradise.”

“Ohhhh hello!!!” exclaimed a fourth. We’ll have to go on the lookout for these xx.”

While most M&S food cannot be purchased online on the company’s website, Ocado carries a large selection of items. You can shop the entire M&S collection here.