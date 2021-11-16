Marks & Spencer customers adore Holly Willoughby’s ‘beautiful’ midi tea dress.

Marks and Spencer’s shoppers were delighted with an outfit worn by Holly Willoughby from This Morning.

On Facebook, the company posted a photo of Holly wearing the vintage-inspired floral midi tea dress, which received 1.7k likes and 200 comments, as well as over 1.4k likes on Instagram.

“Our favorite person in our favorite dress @hollywilloughby,” Marks and Spencer captioned the photo.

Customers at George at Asda laud the ‘brilliant’ £55 coat that can be worn four different ways.

On the M&S website, the Floral V-Neck Midi Tea Dress has long sleeves and a cinched in waist and costs £45. Holly had been spotted in the p