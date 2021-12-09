Marks and Spencer’s ‘simply lovely’ seasonal drink is a’requirement,’ according to customers.

After seeing it online, Marks and Spencer customers were keen to buy a “absolutely lovely” Christmas drink.

M&S, the high-street retailer, has amassed a devoted following on social media. To keep customers informed, the company, like many others, posts news about new stock offerings on a regular basis.

The popular business recently created a stir on its culinary Instagram feed.

Marks & Spencer Food published a photo of its Golden Blond Chocolate Cream Liqueur with its 254k Instagram followers.

Fresh cream from the Ballyrashane Creamery is used to make this festive beverage.

M&S captioned the photo as follows: “With this luscious Golden Blond Chocolate Cream Liqueur created with fresh cream from the Ballyrashane Creamery on the 7th day of Award-Winning Christmas, we’re truly getting into the festive spirit. It’s the best after-dinner pleasure when served just over ice! Cheers”.

The snapshot went viral on the popular social networking platform, receiving over 1,000 likes in just one day.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“We need for Xmas day,” Samie added, tagging a few buddies.

“New Year’s Day necessity,” Nat informed a friend.

“Need dis,” Ash said.

“Ooo, I picked up one of these today and am looking forward to the taste test,” Lynn stated.

“I adore this,” Jodie said.

“This is really beautiful,” Patrick added.

“It’s just gorgeous,” said another customer.