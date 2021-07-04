Marks and Spencer presents a £60 dress that is “wonderful,” but shoppers are distracted by shoes.

Shoppers in Marks and Spencer were diverted after spotting a “beautiful” pair of shoes in an online ensemble photo.

Summer is very much on the horizon, despite the recent stretch of dark skies and rain, and many people are storing up on gear suitable for warmer days.

Marks and Spencer, a popular high street retailer, uses social media to bring customers up to know on new stock and product launches, with one recent tweet generating a sensation online.

The company took to Instagram to share a photo of its satin flower print midi dress, which costs £59 and comes in a brilliant blue fabric with an exquisite white floral print, which was initially posted by @theturquoiseflamingo.

“Warmer days are coming (hopefully), and when they arrive, we’ll be ready in this floral dress,” Marks and Spencer captioned the photo.

The ensemble was a smash on the popular social networking platform, with over 1,600 likes in less than 24 hours – however other shoppers were put off by the image’s shoes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Please tell me where the shoes are from,” Samantha inquired.

Lorraine commented, “Lovely dress.” Where did you get those shoes? Thanks.”

“Anyone know where the shoes are from?” Victoria inquired.

“Hi there, the product code is T020095A,” Marks and Spencer answered, revealing the £29.50 ankle strap wedge sandals are also from the retailer.

Jenny said, “I really like the shoes.”

“The shoes are stunning,” Sanj said.

Nicola complimented the dress, saying, “Beautiful dress.”

“Love this!” exclaimed one shopper.

The dress may be purchased from Marks & Spencer’s website by clicking here, and the shoes can be purchased by clicking here.